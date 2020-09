A migrant died on Wednesday after he fell while trying to escape from the Ħal Far closed centre, the government said.

In a statement, it said the man, who is from Sudan, died at Mater Dei Hospital.

He fell while trying to escape just after 5pm.

He was given assistance by nurses on site and then transferred to hospital by ambulance. He was certified dead at 11.15am.

An inquiry is being held.