Updated July 7 10.34

An NGO migrant ship which is heading for Malta has no permission to enter Maltese waters, an AFM spokesman said on Sunday.

"The authorities will guide the AFM on appropriate action to take if the ship does enter Maltese waters."

The Alan Kurdi, operated by the German Charity Sea Eye, changed course for Malta late on Saturday after being refused permission to enter Italian waters off Lampedusa.

Its captain took the decision hours after another vessel which defied Italy and entered port at Lampedusa was initially denied permission to disembark its passengers. Another vessel, Sea Watch III, similarly defied Italian orders a few days previously. It was impounded and its captain was taken to court.

"Now it has to be proven whether the European governments stand by Italy's attitude. Human lives are not a bargaining chip," Sea Eye said.

The Alan Kurdi is carrying 65 migrants rescued off Libya.

It is no stranger to Malta, having featured in a stand-off in Maltese waters in late December and early January, along with Sea Watch.

The ship was called Sea Eye at the time but its name was later changed to recall the toddler migrant found dead on a beach in 2015.

It had been allowed to enter harbour when agreement was reached for the migrants it carried to be distributed among several EU countries. The same pattern was repeated in April.

Sources said the vessel is expected to arrive in Malta at around 3pm on Sunday.

Alex crew defies Salvini

The Alan Kurdi opted to head to Malta after a stand-off between another NGO, Italy-registered Mediterranea, and Italian authorities continued quayside at Lampedusa.

Mediterranea’s vessel Alex was met by a strong police presence at Lampedusa after it defied Home Affairs Minister Matteo Salvini and sailed into port on Saturday afternoon.

People aboard the vessel, including 41 rescued migrants, were not allowed to disembark.

"I do not authorise any landing for those who couldn't care less about Italian laws and help the people smugglers," populist deputy prime minister Salvini tweeted.

Salvini last month issued a decree that would bring fines of up to €50,000 for the captain, owner and operator of a vessel "entering Italian territorial waters without authorisation".

After the Alex entered Lampedusa, he said that he planned to increase that fine to €1 million.

Migrants held blankets above their heads to shield themselves from the sun. Photo: Twitter

Mediterranea tweeted back a request to disembark those rescued, saying it had sailed to "the only possible safe port for landing".

"Shipwrecks and crew are exhausted... people rescued need to be cared for... this is a surreal situation and it is an unnecessary cruelty to prolong the wait."

A Rome-Valletta deal?

On Friday, the Maltese government had said that it would take in people aboard the Alex, provided Italy took an equal number of asylum seekers currently in Malta.

Italian news outlet La Repubblica reported that as part of that deal, Rome also wanted Maltese authorities to arrest the crew of the Alex as soon as they docked in Malta.

A Maltese government spokesman told Times of Malta that the only agreement struck between Malta and Italy was that announced in Friday's press release.

Malta's offer was however declined by the ship's captain, who said sailing to Malta would be too arduous given conditions aboard the Alex.

Video: AFP Video: AFP

"In these conditions it is impossible to face 15 hours of sailing [to Malta]. We are waiting for Italian or Maltese naval arrangements to take these people on board," Mediterranea's Alessandra Sciurba said on Twitter.

She said that while Italy had taken families and pregnant women from the small vessel, "all non-accompanied minors remain on board, including an 11-year-old."

Photographs showed dozens of migrants and asylum-seekers seeking shelter from the sun under survival blankets on the narrow deck of the 18-metre (59-foot) sailing boat.

Mediterranea consists mainly of left-wing activists, the avowed enemy of Salvini, who has seen his popularity and that of his Lega party rise thanks to his tough stance against migrant rescue ships.

Italian populist Salvini last month issued a decree ordering fines of up to €50,000 for the captain, owner and operator of a vessel "entering Italian territorial waters without authorisation".

Clashes with other NGO vessels

Authorities on Lampedusa last week seized another rescue ship belonging to German aid group Sea-Watch after it forced its way into port with dozens of rescued migrants on board and arrested its captain, Carola Rackete.

An Italian judge this week ordered her freed as she had been acting to save lives, a decision which sparked Salvini's ire but may have encouraged the Alex crew.

Two other investigations, on charges of helping people smugglers and resisting the authorities are still underway after Rackete forced her way past Italian customs vessels.

Salvini buoyed by polls

A poll published in Italy's Corriere della Sera newspaper on Saturday said 59 percent of Italians approved of Salvini's closing ports NGO vessels.

Salvini on Saturday repeated his call for reform of the European Union's Dublin rules, which stipulate that asylum requests be handled by the country where they first arrive.

"It doesn't seem that the majority of European countries want to do it," said Salvini, vowing to change rules he says place an unfair burden on Italy.

"We want to overcome rules that don't work," he told journalists in Milan.

Despite Salvini's apparent firmness about closing Italian ports to migrants, dozens of migrants and asylum-seekers continue to arrive in Italy by other means, some rescued by Italian authorities.

Interior ministry figures showed 191 had arrived by sea over the last week.

Libya unsafe

A makeshift vessel carrying 86 people across the Mediterranean from Libya sank off the Tunisian coast on Wednesday, with all but three of them missing or dead.

The Italian judge in last week's Sea-Watch case ruled that neither Libya nor Tunisia were safe countries for migrants.

Libya, which has been wracked by chaos since the 2011 uprising that killed veteran dictator Moamer Kadhafi, has long been a major transit route for migrants, especially from sub-Saharan Africa, desperate to reach Europe.

On Tuesday night, 53 migrants were killed in an air strike on their detention centre in a Tripoli suburb.