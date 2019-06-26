A migrant rescue ship stranded between Lampedusa and Malta with 365 people on board has, through its direction trekking device, sent a 'love' message, international sites have reported.

The #OceanViking sends a message from international waters.



356 people rescued in the #Mediterranean are waiting for a safe place to disembark.

The Ocean Viking is operated by Medicins sans Frontier and SOS Mediterranee.

It picked the migrants off Libya in four rescue operations early this month but has so far been refused entry to a safe harbour.

Various NGOs as well as the United Nations High Commission for Refugees have called for a safe port to be offered for the vessel.

The UNHCR also insisted that intense fighting in Libya, as well as widespread reports of human rights violations, including arbitrary detention, meant it could be considered a safe port, and no one should be returned there.

Another ship, the Open Arms, operated by a Spanish NGO, was allowed into Lampedusa after a court overturned a ban imposed by Interior Minister Matteo Salvini.