A migrant arrested on Tuesday outside the Safi Detention Centre was remanded in custody on Wednesday after insisting that venturing outside had been “a mistake”.

“I was hungry and I didn’t know what I was doing. This is why I ended up outside. It was a mistake,” 19-year old Mousa Mubarak, a Sudanese migrant told the court.

On Monday he escaped from custody and was arrested by police in the vicinity of the airport in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

The man was on Wednesday charged with the escape from lawful custody as well as damaging a door at the detention centre, with the prosecution claiming that the damages ran into some €400, although the court pointed out that no estimate of the damages had yet been filed.

Prosecuting inspector Roderick Attard said the man had been found outside the detention centre.

Giving his own version of events, through the assistance of an interpreter, the teenager explained that a fellow migrant and himself had been sent “out of detention into a shipping container” when he spotted a nearby door that was guarded by security personnel.

The man had somehow managed to force open that door, gaining access to the outside, climbed over a fence and made his way out, apparently admitting the charges.

However, upon being told by the court that he could face a minimum jail term of six months imprisonment, the man claimed that he “didn’t know it was an escape”.

“I was hungry and I didn’t know what I was doing. This is why I ended up outside. It was a mistake,” said the accused, explaining through his interpreter that while admitting that he had been found outside the detention centre, he was not admitting to having escaped.

Asked by the court how allegedly breaking a door and climbing over a fence did not amount to escape, the man replied, “I went outside but I didn’t know that it was an escape”.

Defence lawyer Joseph Brincat said that once there was no admission, a plea of not guilty was being registered.

No request for bail was made and consequently, the court, presided over by magistrate Victor George Axiaq, remanded the accused in custody.