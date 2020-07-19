A man who tried to flee Malta underneath a trailer truck was jailed for six months on Sunday.

The man, a 24-year-old Sudanese, was arrested at the Marsa ferry terminal early on Sunday after he was found holding on to the floor of the truck as it was about to be driven onto the Sicily catamaran.

He was taken to court a few hours later and sentenced to six months imprisonment. The court accepted a defence request for psychological care.