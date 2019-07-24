A 16-year old migrant who tried to escape from Safi Barracks, biting an officer in his scramble to freedom, was remanded in custody on Friday after admitting to his wrongdoing.

The incident took place on Wednesday at around 4pm when the teenager clambered up some high metal fencing and became aggressive as detention officers tried to block his attempt to get away, allegedly pulling him back down.

“This boy has been through much trouble and has a difficult character. He needs help. Indeed he tried to escape from a place that is in itself a nightmare. He committed no terrorist act,” defence lawyer Stephen Tonna Lowell argued, adding that the boy had allegedly been grabbed and pulled down by the officers instead of being allowed to climb down.

In the ensuing scuffle, the minor uttered offensive words and bit one of the officers.

The youngster was charged with escaping from custody, violently resisting arrest, slightly injuring the detention officer, threatening and insulting those who were performing their duties as well as damaging an officer’s glasses.

The minor, who did not understand Maltese and English, stood at the dock with an “I want freedom” message scribbled on the back of his shirt in faded ink. He pleaded guilty after consulting his lawyer through the assistance of an Arab-speaking interpreter.

In view of the circumstances of the case, Dr Tonna Lowell requested the court to order a pre-sentencing report by a probation officer. However, since the boy had no family to provide the necessary information, the officer assigned the task was to consult Katrine Camilleri, from the Jesuit Refugee Services, a representative of the UN Commissioner for Refugees, and the agency for the welfare of asylum seekers.

Both Dr Camilleri and the UN official were present at the arraignment.

After prosecuting Inspector Roderick Attard registered agreement on this way forward, the court, presided over by magistrate Audrey Demicoli, upheld the request, further recommending that the minor be detained at the Young Offenders Unit pending completion of the report.

No request for bail was made.