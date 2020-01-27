A migrant woman who was rescued by the NGO ship Ocean Viking has been airlifted to Malta for treatment to fuel burns.

The woman was hoisted onto a helicopter and brought to Malta with her three young children on Monday afternoon.

The Ocean Viking has 407 migrants on board, including 184 men, women and children rescued from two rubber boats in distress off Libya on Sunday night. The other migrants were rescued over the previous four days.

Malta's armed forces also rescued nearly 150 people between Sunday and Monday.