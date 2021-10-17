Lamin Jaiteh, a migrant worker who was seriously injured on a construction site and dumped on the road has been discharged from hospital and is now back home.

Caroline Galea, one of the people who had spotted Jaiteh injured on the road, told Times of Malta that he was discharged from hospital on Friday.

“We don’t know if he will ever be fit for construction work again,” she wrote on a Facebook post on Sunday morning.

The 32- year old from Gambia was being treated for spinal and arm injuries at Mater Dei after he was dumped on the side of the road in Mellieħa after falling a two-storey fall at a construction site last month.

After testifying against his boss from his hospital bed, Glen Farrugia denied the charges brought against him, including inflicting grievous bodily harm, and was denied bail.

According to Galea's Facebook post, a carer is tending to Jaiteh while he recovers.

She said the funds raised are helping to support both him and his family while he is unable to work.

“The focus now is on Jaiteh getting better and ensuring this traumatic experience (as is the case with many similar incidences) doesn’t just disappear. This cannot keep happening.”

On Saturday, a 50-year-old Bulgarian construction worker died after falling three storeys at a building site in Ħamrun, while in Pieta, a 77-year-old man was seriously injured on a construction site.

Galea described Jaiteh as 'one of the calmest people' she has ever met.

"He is thoughtful, well spoken and his laugh lights up the room. We've had some really intense days in hospital talking about the incident but it's really nice to see his smile and laugh more and more as he begins to recover from this traumatic experience," she said.

She said activists are working on preparations for another protest, planned for the end of the month.