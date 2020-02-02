A group of 47 migrants was brought to Malta on Sunday after having been rescued in the southern Mediterranean.

The migrants were in a boat in distress in Malta's search and rescue region.

They were brought to Malta on an AFM patrol boat and taken to a reception centre in police buses.

Also on Sunday, Italy agreed to allow an NGO rescue ship, the Open Arms, to berth in Sicily, with 363 migrants on board.

🔴 #BREAKING

We have a safe harbor.

After Malta's repeated refusal, Italy assigns Pozzallo to disembark.

Despite all the difficulties, the effort is worth it.

365 lives safe in this mission.

363 will step on safe mainland tomorrow for the 1st time in a long time. pic.twitter.com/Jt5bdleYEg — Open Arms ENG (@openarms_found) February 1, 2020

Another group of 77 migrants was brought to Malta on Thursday, having been transferred to a patrol boat from an NGO rescue ship. Fifty of those migrants will stay in Malta while the rest will be distributed among other EU countries.