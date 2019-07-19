An undisclosed number of migrants who were brought to Malta following an EU-wide relocation deal have left the country to start a new life in France.

The group were among a total of 105 migrants who had beeen brought to Malta in two separate rescue missions in July and August.

In both cases, migrants were allowed to disembark in Malta after Germany stepped in and negotiated a deal between some EU member states to relocate people aboard the German-registered charity ship Alan Kurdi.

The first rescue, in July, involved 65 migrants. A second group of 40 rescued people were allowed into Malta in early August.

The ship was denied entry into Lampedusa – the closest safe port from the rescue site – by Italy’s hardline government on both those occasions.