A large group of migrants have gathered at the Marsa migrant centre demanding to be let free.

Cries of “freedom” could be heard reverberating around the centre, which had its gates locked. Police and an ambulance gathered outside on Tuesday morning.

Video: Mark Zammit Cordina.

One migrant was seen jumping over a fence into a canal near the centre but a spokesperson for the police said no injuries had been reported.

Officials from AWAS, the agency tasked with migrant welfare, are also on site.

A spokesperson for the Home Affairs Ministry said it was unclear what had sparked the protest.