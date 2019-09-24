Two migrants have been jailed after escaping from a detention camp on Monday and being re-arrested.

Yousef Busenah, 22, and Jamal Momen, 21, both Moroccan nationals, arrived in Malta by sea a week ago and were being held at Safi detention camp.

They escaped on Monday afternoon but were quickly apprehended and taken to court, where they pleaded guilty to the single charge of escaping from custody.

Magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo handing each of them a six-month effective jail term.

Inspector Roderick Attard prosecuted.

Lawyer Noel Bartolo was legal aid counsel.