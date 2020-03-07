Police are searching for a number of migrants who escaped from a detention centre.  

In a statement on Saturday the Home Affairs Ministry said that the migrants, all from Somalia, had broken out of the closed facility in Ħal Far by forcing open a metal gate.  

The statement did not specify how many people had escaped the facility. 

The search had begun the moment that the detention services administration had discovered what had happened and called for assistance and remains ongoing, the ministry said. 