A group of 38 migrants have been found stranded on an islet in the Evros river, stuck between Greece and Turkey.

The group, which included a pregnant woman and seven children, was found by Greek police on Monday following reports that they had been stranded there for several days.

Greek police said the group was composed of 35 Syrians and three Palestinians.

It said they were located "some four kilometres (2.5 miles) from the point initially declared which was outside Greek territory".

Migration Minister Notis Mitarachi said the migrants "were found on a boat four kilometres south of the Turkish islet". He said they appeared to be in good health and added the pregnant woman had been taken to hospital.

Mitarachi accused Turkey of forcibly pushing the migrants onto the islet and of leaving behind the body of a five-year-old child who died.

"The Turkish authorities forced them to cross illegally into Greece," he wrote on Twitter. "It appears from statements that a 5-year-old child died on Turkish soil," he added. Greek officials would work with the Red Cross to ensure her body was recovered for a proper burial.

Greek police said they had informed Turkish border authorities about the case "twice" in recent days.

Tensions have simmered between Greece and Turkey over the issue of migrants, with both sides accusing the other of "pushbacks" on the border.

Earlier this year, Turkey said 12 migrants had frozen to death after being stripped of their clothes and moved on by Greek border guards.