Ten North African migrants who briefly escaped from Safi detention centre on Tuesday were jailed for six months by a court on Wednesday.

The ten were sentenced to jail by Magistrate Yana Micallef Stafrace after pleading guilty.

Another migrant pleaded not guilty and was remanded in custody.

The court was told that the migrants, mostly from Egypt and Morocco, and aged between 18 and 31, escaped from the detention centre at about 4pm.

No details on the manner of escape were given, but the migrants were quickly re-arrested up by police and Detention Service staff.

The group was charged solely with escape from custody.

Lawyer Mark Mifsud Cutajar was legal aid counsel.