When Karim* escaped from Mater Dei Hospital, he ran as far as his tired legs could take him.

He could not be certain that his pursuers, a pair of detention centre officials, weren’t right behind him, so he ran until the sharp pain in his side finally overcame him.

Karim, a Tunisian national, and his family were all facing deportation from the island after their asylum request was turned down back in 2018. They had also blown the whistle on an alleged documentation racket involving a Palestinian businessman and a number of Maltese officials.

They had first travelled to the island six years ago, legally, fleeing the Arab Spring in Tunisia.

After years of living in Malta, their position suddenly became irregular when the Libyan-Maltese company that had employed Karim’s father closed down.

After being taken into custody, he and his father told officials at a dusty detention centre that they were unwell and required urgent medical assistance.

Today, after fleeing the authorities, the two are living “somewhere” in Europe as ‘illegal’ migrants, far from the rest of their family and with little hope of leading any semblance of a normal life.

It is sad to think that living without documentation is someone’s only hope

Karim and his family’s story, however, did not start there.

They first hit the headlines last year after The Sunday Times of Malta reported details of an alleged racket that saw migrants pay up to €10,000 to obtain documentation to live on the island.

Their claims had been made before the Immigration Appeals Board - a small nondescript government office which hears last-ditch appeals from those facing deportation.

According to their lawyer, Leslie Cuschieri, the family scraped together every penny they could to try to come up the hefty sum of €10,000: the price, they were told, of getting an audience with the right people and their hands on the right documents to live and work in Malta.

Shortly after the claims were reported by the family, Dr Cuschieri filed a case in court on their behalf.

They insisted that Mustafa Abusaada, a Palestinian who lives in Malta, had offered his services to act as a go-between with authorities at Identity Malta, the Immigration Police, and even officials in the Office of the Prime Minister.

“We were told this was our best option if we wanted to continue living here, if we wanted to give our baby girl a life in Europe,” Fadyaa* told The Sunday Times of Malta.

They were put in touch with Mr Abusaada after reaching out to the local Muslim community in a desperate attempt to find anyone who could help them stay in Malta.

“Going back to Tunisia was not an option for us, we built a life here. We had nothing to go back to there and want the best for our family,” Fadyaa said.

The family claim to have given Mr Abusaada nearly everything they had, but when they could not come up with the full sum, they were never given their promised documents, leaving them in the lurch and with barely enough money to buy food. Mr Abusaada vehemently denied the charges.

Last month, their court case against Mr Abusaada was cancelled by Mr Justice Robert Mangion after the family repeatedly failed to show up in court.

And while Mr Abusaada insists that this proves his innocence, Dr Cuschieri says his clients had fled for fear that they would be arrested and shipped back to Tunisia.

“The family is split up now. Some are living here illegally, others elsewhere in Europe. They feared that if they showed up to court, they would all end up in detention, like their brother and father.

“So, I suppose that this seemed like their only hope. It is sad to think that living without documentation is someone’s only hope,” he said.

Mr Abusaada last week contacted The Sunday Times of Malta insisting that he was no longer facing any court proceedings and had never broken any laws. He also said that he had been vindicated and his reputation unduly tarnished.

Shortly after the family’s allegations were reported, sources at Identity Malta had said that the Palestinian had been “blacklisted” for around three years.

He had been reported to the police after he was involved in an altercation with staff, and had been flagged for suspicious behaviour at the authority premises.

Sources at the Visa Unit had also said that Mr Abusaada was “well known”, referring to him as “the guy in the brown suit”, adding that in the past he had been known to show up at their offices accompanying people he claimed to be representing as a “consultant”.

He has vehemently denied any knowledge of the being blacklisted by authority and insists he has never done anything untoward.

*Names have been changed.