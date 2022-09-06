Sinisa Mihajlovic was dismissed as Bologna coach on Tuesday after a winless start to the Serie A season, ending a three-year spell in charge marked by his battle against leukemia.

“Bologna can confirm that Sinisa Mihajlovic and the club have parted ways,” the team said in a statement Tuesday.

“Despite the strong bond that has been created with the club and the city over three and a half emotional and dramatic years, it is a decision that has unfortunately had to be made.”

Mihajlovic, 53, took over at Bologna in January 2019 after spells at the likes of Sporting Lisbon, AC Milan and Sampdoria.

The Serbian was diagnosed with leukemia just before the 2019-20 season and has been in and out of hospital since to undergo treatment and avoid the risk of a relapse.

