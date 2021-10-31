BALZAN 1

Mijic 18

GUDJA UNITED 0

BALZAN

J. Galea-6, A. Loof-5.5, M. Grima-6, P. Fenech-5.5 (52 M. Djuric), A. Da Paixao-6.5 (84 S. Jalu), M. Johnson-6, U. Ljubomirac-6.5, M. Zlatkovic-6 (84 G. Camilleri), M. Mijic-6.5, B. Kaljevic-5.5 (59 A. Andrejic), S. Cipriott-6 (84 N. Frendo).

GUDJA UNITED

G. Zammit-6, L. Beland-5.5 (86 L. Grech), A. Friggieri-6 (72 J. Dibola), R. Soares-6, L. Cremona-6, G. Mensah-6 (86 F. Pankarican), H. Vella, F. Zuniga-5.5, J. Grioli-6 (82 K. Gatt), T. Abdul-5.5, M. Dias-6.

Referee: Andrea Sciriha.

Yellow card: Camilleri

Red Cards: Vella (G) 10.

BOV Player of the Match: Milos Mijic (Balzan).

After beating Gzira United last week, Balzan earned another three points thanks to a narrow win over Gudja United.

Making his debut for Balzan was coach Paul Zammit who was probably expecting a more emphatic win considering that Gudja United were reduced to ten men after just ten minutes.

Gudja still managed to give a good account of themselves but could not avoid a third consecutive defeat which leaves them in the lower part of the table.

Gudja coach Thane Micallef named an unchanged side while Paul Zammit replaced the injured Samir Arab with Augustine Loof.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta