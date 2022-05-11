Former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson will not face criminal charges over repeatedly punching a fellow plane passenger, a prosecutor in California said Tuesday.

Cell phone footage showed Tyson leaning over the back of his seat and delivering a flurry of blows to the man, who appeared to be left with bruises and some bleeding after the April 20 incident.

“Iron Mike” was initially friendly to the passenger and his friend when they boarded the flight from San Francisco to Florida, but snapped after the man “wouldn’t stop provoking” him, the TMZ entertainment website said.

San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe told AFP there would be no charges against the former fighter.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta