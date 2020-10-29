Malta international MIKELA RIOLO, who became one of Spanish side CD Magec Tias’ new signings over the summer, has finally made her professional debut abroad last week.

Nearly two months into her experience with the Lanzarote club, Kurt Aquilina got in touch with Riolo to discuss her move…

Mikela Riolo, the former Starlites BC guard, 19, signed for the Liga Femenina 2 club back in June but with the COVID-19 crisis in full force, she opted to fly out to join the team in September instead.

