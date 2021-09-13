AC Milan on Monday asked the Italian Football Federation to investigate racist chants both the Serie A club and midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko said were directed at him by Lazio fans at the weekend.

In a short statement placed on the club’s social media channels, Milan said it had “made a complaint” with the FIGC “so that there is clarity regarding chants from the away end” during Sunday’s 2-0 win over the Roman club at the San Siro.

Earlier on Monday Bakayoko hit back at the Lazio fans he says hurled racist abuse at him and his teammate Franck Kessie, saying he was proud to be black.

“To some Lazio fans and their racist cries towards to me and my brother Franck Kessie. We are strong and proud of our skin color,” said Bakayoko on Instagram.

