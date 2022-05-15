Milan sit on the brink of a first Serie A title in over a decade after goals from Rafael Leao and Theo Hernandez sealed a 2-0 win over Atalanta.
Milan, who were last league champions in 2011, are five points clear of reigning champions Inter who need a win at Cagliari later on Sunday to remain in the title chase with one game left next weekend.
Leao broke through after 56 minutes, picking up a Messias through ball to score between the legs of Atalanta goalkeeper Juan Musso, with Hernandez adding a second 19 minutes later following a brilliant solo run through the Atalanta defence.
Inter have to win at Cagliari to ensure that an enthralling title race enters a final week, with the Sardinians needing a result to avoid relegation.
