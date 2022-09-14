Milan moved top of Champions League Group E on Wednesday after beating Dinamo Zagreb 3-1 to get their first home win in Europe’s top competition in nine years.

Olivier Giroud’s penalty on the stroke of half-time and further goals from Alexis Saelemaekers and Tommaso Pobega were enough for Milan to leapfrog Dinamo into first place on four points.

Stefano Pioli’s side are three points ahead of Salzburg in third, before the Austrians face bottom side Chelsea later on Wednesday.

“I think we could have scored more, been a bit more precise in the final pass. But we’re very happy, it wasn’t an easy match but we did well,” said Giroud to Sky Sport Italian.

Milan are seven-time European champions but have only returned to the top table in recent seasons after years in the doldrums.

