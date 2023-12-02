AC Milan bounced back from Champions League disappointment with Saturday’s 3-1 win over Frosinone which moved them to within four points of Serie A leaders Juventus.

Goals either side of half-time from Luka Jovic and Christian Pulisic, and Fikayo Tomori’s close-range finish in the 74th minute gave injury-hit Milan the three points to relieve some pressure after being beaten by Borussia Dortmund midweek.

Milan are unlikely to reach the last 16 of Europe’s top competition following Tuesday’s loss but are in decent shape at home despite wobbly form and nine first-team absences, including key attackers Olivier Giroud and Rafael Leao.

They are third, trailing Juve and three points behind second-placed Inter Milan, who will reclaim the summit in Italy’s top flight as long as they don’t lose at Napoli in Sunday’s big match.

