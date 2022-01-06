AC Milan kept up the pressure on local rivals Inter in the Serie A title race with a 3-1 win over Roma on Thursday, while a coronavirus cloud hangs over the league with four of 10 matches to be left unplayed.

Stefano Pioli’s Milan are just one point behind champions and league leaders Inter after two early goals from Olivier Giroud and Junior Messias and a late strike from Rafael Leao won an entertaining contest at the San Siro.

However Inter were the first team on Thursday to have their match abandoned at half-time after Bologna were banned from playing to keep a Covid cluster at the club under control.

Regardless it was a big win for Milan, who were missing their two starting centre-backs Simon Kjaer and Fikayo Tomori and a host of other players to Covid infections or the Africa Cup of Nations, but could have scored more after also striking the woodwork twice.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta