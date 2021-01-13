Zlatan Ibrahimovic got his first start in over seven weeks but AC Milan had to battle into the Italian Cup quarter-finals with a 5-4 win on penalties over Torino after Tuesday’s match ended 0-0 after extra time.

Hakan Calhanoglu slotted in the winning penalty with Tomas Rincon missing from the spot for Torino in the San Siro after a stalemate following 120 minutes of play.

“It was a very hard battle, but Milan never gave up, we were a team for 120 minutes,” said coach Stefano Pioli.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the sports website by Times of Malta