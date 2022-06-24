AC Milan will begin their Serie A title defence with the visit of Udinese after the 2022/23 season’s fixture list was announced yesterday.

Stefano Pioli’s side then face Atalanta, Bologna and Sassuolo before hosting the first Milan derby of the season in early September.

Milan took the Scudetto from Inter on the final day of last season’s enthralling title race and will likely be doing battle with their local rivals – who are set to bring back Romelu Lukaku – for the title in a campaign that starts earlier than usual.

The opening round of fixtures are on August 13, due to the World Cup which kicks off in Qatar in November, and finishes on June 4 next year.

The first week of the season will be held around when Italian families traditionally set off to the seaside, lakes or mountains on holiday to escape the intense summer heat.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta