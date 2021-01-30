Zlatan Ibrahimovic missed a penalty but Ante Rebic turned in the rebound as AC Milan beat Bologna 2-1 on Saturday to move five points clear on top of Serie A.

Milan got back winning after consecutive losses to Atalanta in the league and crashing in the Italian Cup to city rivals Inter on Tuesday, a game in which Ibrahimovic was sent off.

Stefano Pioli’s side pulled clear of second-placed Inter who later host 11th-placed Benevento, with champions Juventus 10 points off top spot with a game in hand before their trip to midtable Sampdoria.

