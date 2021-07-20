Milan chief executive officer Ivan Gazidis has been diagnosed with throat cancer but expects to make a full recovery, the Italian club announced on Tuesday.

“Our CEO, Ivan Gazidis, has been diagnosed with a cancer of the throat,” the club said in a statement.

“Based on an extensive series of tests and scans, doctors expect he will make a full recovery.

“Ivan will remain operational during the necessary treatment in specialised clinics.”

