In the small break between the transfer window shutting and the Champions League group stage starting, Serie A frontloads its weekend schedule with last season’s top four in action on Saturday.

Champions AC Milan face Inter at the San Siro after Juventus visit Fiorentina in the day’s opening match.

Napoli conclude the evening at Lazio.

After nine seasons of Juventus domination, the Milan rivalry became decisive again in the last two season, as each club won a title and finished runners-up.

Inter did a lot of their big business early in the transfer window.

Milan were still stuffing stars in their Prada bag right up to Thursday’s deadline, with Belgian midfielder Aster Vranckx joining from Wolfsburg and American full-back Sergino Dest coming in on loan from Barcelona.

Yet the biggest Serie A acquisition of the summer was AC Milan itself, bought on Wednesday by investment fund RedBird for a reported 1.2 billion euros (1.3 billion dollars).

