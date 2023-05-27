As champions Napoli continue their victory tour at Bologna on Sunday, the remaining important business in Serie A could be wrapped up on the penultimate weekend of the Serie A season.

When Juventus, who started Monday in second place, suffered a double blow in the evening with a 10-point penalty for illicit transfer activity that dropped them to seventh and then a dispiriting 4-1 defeat at Empoli, Lazio inherited second and were guaranteed a top-four finish.

The points deduction also put the two Milan clubs on the brink of securing Champions League places. They can help themselves, and each other, this weekend if they both beat teams that could catch them.

Inter, who won the Coppa Italia on Wednesday and have an eye on the Champions League next final next month, are third and on Saturday host Atalanta who are fifth.

Read the full story on sportsdesk.com.mt...