Milan and Inter will be vying to end the year top of the Serie A table on Wednesday as the city rivals push to deny Juventus a 10th consecutive ‘Scudetto’ this season.

Leaders Milan’s unbeaten league run, which stretches back to March, faces a stiff test against Lazio in the San Siro.

“We have one game left against Lazio and we might be able to achieve our first objective (staying top of Serie A) on December 23,” said Milan coach Stefano Pioli.

“It would add to our success in the Europa League this season, so we’d end a very positive year.”

But Antonio Conte’s Inter are just one point behind in second before their trip to ninth-placed Hellas Verona.

Inter last won the Serie A title in 2010, with Milan taking the honours the following year.

Since then Juventus have dominated.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta