Coach Stefano Pioli has signed a new contract with AC Milan which ties him to the Serie A champions until 2025, the Italian club said on Monday.

“AC Milan is happy to announce Stefano Pioli has extended his contract until 30 June 2025,” said Milan in a statement.

Pioli, whose previous deal was due to expire at the end of this season, won Milan’s first league title in 11 years last season after taking charge in October 2019.

