Milan coach Stefano Pioli was delighted with his team’s performance in their 3-0 win over Juventus that boosted their hopes of securing a place in next season’s Champions League but warned his players that more work needs to be done to secure a top-four spot.
Brahim Diaz put Milan ahead just before the break with Anton Rebic and Fikayo Tomori adding two more in the second half after Franck Kessie had missed a penalty.
Milan move up to third, equal on 72 points with second-placed Atalanta, with Napoli a further two points behind in fourth and the final Champions League berth.
