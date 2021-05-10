Milan coach Stefano Pioli was delighted with his team’s performance in their 3-0 win over Juventus that boosted their hopes of securing a place in next season’s Champions League but warned his players that more work needs to be done to secure a top-four spot.

Brahim Diaz put Milan ahead just before the break with Anton Rebic and Fikayo Tomori adding two more in the second half after Franck Kessie had missed a penalty.

Milan move up to third, equal on 72 points with second-placed Atalanta, with Napoli a further two points behind in fourth and the final Champions League berth.

