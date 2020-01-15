Even with Zlatan Ibrahimovic resting on the bench, Milan cruised past SPAL 3-0 on Wednesday to reach the last eight of the Italian Cup.

Later, Juventus took on Udinese without Cristiano Ronaldo who the club tweeted shortly before kick off was suffering from sinusitis.

In Florence, Pol Lirola shot 10-man Fiorentina past Atalanta 2-1 to set up a quarter-final against Inter.

In Milan, Krzysztof Piatek, who is reportedly on the verge of a move to Tottenham Hotspur, outpaced the sluggish SPAL offside trap to give the home team the lead after 20 minutes.

Samuel Castillejo curled a precise left-foot shot inside the far post just before half time.

Fullback Theo Hernandez added a third in the 66th minute, intercepting a pass, surging upfield and then smashing a left-foot shot inside the far post from just outside the penalty area.