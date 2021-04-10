Milan travel to relegation-threatened Parma desperate to cling onto second place in Serie A this weekend and stay on course for the Champions League as city rivals Inter can tighten their grip on top spot against lowly Cagliari.

Seven-time European champions Milan have taken four points from their last three games to drop 11 points behind Inter who are closing in on a first Serie A title in over a decade.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s Milan had been leading at the winter break as they target a first ‘Scudetto’ since 2011, but have faltered since January.

Champions Juventus are just one point behind Milan in third before hosting 13th-placed Genoa with Atalanta a further point adrift ahead of their trip to Fiorentina, who will be without suspended midfielder Franck Ribery.

