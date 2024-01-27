AC Milan brought their match with Bologna to a brief halt on Saturday, summoning inspiration from American civil rights icon Martin Luther King to demonstrate solidarity with goalkeeper Mike Maignan who was racially abused last weekend.

The fixture was stopped in the 16th minute in honour of Maignan's shirt number while a famous King quote was displayed on the San Siro's big screens.

"Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that," read the message.

Fans held up their phone lights while warm applause spread across the stands at the stadium.

France international Maignan was abused by Udinese fans last weekend, an incident that made international headlines despite similar episodes being a regular occurrence in Italian football.

