AC Milan make their long-awaited return to the Champions League this week on one of the biggest stages the game has to offer, a trip to Liverpool on Wednesday allowing them to dream of Europe’s biggest prize once again.

There will be 13 European Cups between the two teams at Anfield, but while Reds have become one of the continent’s most feared sides under Jurgen Klopp, winning their most recent Champions league in 2019, the Italian side will run out for their first group fixture in the competition since 2013.

They are in confident mood after a fast start to the new Serie A season which has earned them a perfect nine points from their opening three matches.

Stefano Pioli, who has never won a major honour as a coach, has a promising team on his hands with the progress made since his arrival in 2019 crystalised by Sunday’s 2-0 stroll against much-fancied Lazio at the San Siro.

