Samuel Chukwueze’s late winner sent Newcastle crashing out of Europe after a 2-1 defeat by AC Milan on Wednesday.

Victory was not enough for last season’s semi-finalists to progress as Paris Saint-Germain’s 1-1 draw away to Borussia Dortmund was enough for the French champions to secure second place in Group F.

But Milan did snatch at least the consolation of a place in the Europa League away from the Magpies, whose first Champions League campaign in 20 years ended in disappointment.

Ravaged by a lengthy list of injuries, fatigue has taken its toll on Newcastle, who have now lost three consecutive games in all competitions.

