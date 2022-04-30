Milan host Fiorentina on Sunday knowing that the destiny of the Serie A crown is in their hands after a howler from reserve goalkeeper Ionut Radu left Inter Milan’s title defence hanging by a thread.

Last champions in 2011, Milan became favourites for the Scudetto without even kicking a ball on Wednesday after Inter’s incredible 2-1 defeat at Bologna left the champions two points behind their local rivals.

Few could believe their eyes when Radu, in his first Serie A start of the season in place of the injured Samir Handanovic, misjudged a throw-in under pressure from Nicola Sansone to the point that the Italy international was able to tap in the winner from inches out.

