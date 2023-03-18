Zlatan Ibrahimovic became the oldest goalscorer in the history of Serie A on Saturday but couldn’t stop AC Milan from falling to a 3-1 defeat at Udinese.

Veteran striker Ibrahimovic was in Milan’s starting line-up for the first time since January last year and smashed home a penalty at the second attempt in first-half stoppage time to make the score 1-1 following Roberto Pereyra’s ninth-minute opener.

He missed his first spot-kick but was given a second chance when Beto was penalised for encroachment, and thumped his shot down the middle of the goal.

