Milan fought back from a goal down to defeat Cagliari 3-1 while league-leading Inter Milan host Sassuolo later Wednesday looking for a sixth win this season.

Milan were without injured goalkeeper Mike Maignan as well as strikers Olivier Giroud and Rafael Leao.

Cagliari, searching for a first win of the campaign, grabbed a shock 29th-minute lead through Angolan winger Zito Luvumbo who capitalised on a mix-up in the Milan defence to shoot past Marco Sportiello.

More details on SportsDesk.