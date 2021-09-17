AC Milan bounce straight from one massive game to another on Sunday when they travel to fierce rivals Juventus still reeling from defeat in their first Champions League match since 2014.

The seven-time European champions came away from Anfield with some lessons to learn after spending the vast majority of their 3-2 defeat to Liverpool on the back foot.

In the opening 20 minutes Stefano Pioli’s side looked overawed by the occasion and a full, pulsating stadium after playing their domestic matches in grounds kept at 50 percent capacity as according to Italy’s Covid-19 regulations.

And once 2-1 ahead against the run of play at half-time through goals by Ante Rebic and Brahim Diaz they then crumbled in the face of Liverpool pressure after the break and could have lost by more.

