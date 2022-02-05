The San Siro awaits one of the biggest Milan derbies in years as champions Inter host their local rivals hoping to maintain a solid lead at the top of Serie A.

Inter are four points ahead of Milan heading into Saturday evening’s clash, which could be a turning point in Simone Inzaghi’s quest to retain the Nerazzurri’s title in his first, so far hugely impressive, year as coach.

His team are unbeaten in the league since mid-October, a 15-match run which contains just four draws, including one against Milan in the first derby of the season back in November.

