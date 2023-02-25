Mike Maignan will return as AC Milan goalkeeper for this weekend’s Serie A clash with Atalanta after five months out injured, coach Stefano Pioli said on Saturday.

France international Maignan suffered a calf injury in Les Bleus’ 2-0 win over Austria in the Nations League in September, causing him to miss out on the World Cup as Hugo Lloris’ deputy.

His last match for Milan was the champions’ home defeat to league leaders Napoli a few days before.

“Tomorrow Mike will play in goal,” Pioli told reporters ahead of Sunday’s match.

