A trio of French goals helped AC Milan strengthen their place in Serie A’s Champions League positions in Sunday’s 3-1 win over feeble Roma.

Yacine Adli’s first Milan goal early on, an Olivier Giroud header 10 minutes after the break and Theo Hernandez’s thumping strike late on earned the points for the seven-time European champions, whose win had a distinctly French flavour at a freezing San Siro.

Milan sit nine points behind league leaders Inter, and took advantage of other top four contenders dropping points to consolidate third place in Italy’s top flight.

Stefano Pioli’s side are nine points ahead of Lazio who moved up to fifth by beating Lecce 1-0 in Sunday’s early match, while fourth-placed Fiorentina are eight back after only drawing 2-2 with lowly Udinese.

“We wanted to bounce back after being knocked out of the cup by Atalanta... we don’t ever give up and I’m very proud of the team spirit I saw today,” said Giroud, who also set up Hernandez’s goal with a brilliant backheel.

