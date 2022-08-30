AC Milan were held to a goalless draw at Sassuolo on Tuesday while the acquisition of the club by American investment fund RedBird drew near to completion.

Champions Milan moved top of Serie A with the stalemate in Reggio Emilia, returning after 100 days to the site of their Scudetto triumph.

But they have five teams lurking just one point behind them, including Roma who host Monza later on Tuesday.

Sassuolo sit 10th on five points but will be concerned over the condition of talisman Domenico Berardi, who missed a first-half penalty and was carried to the dressing rooms not long after half-time with what appeared to be a thigh injury.

“We lacked a bit of lucidity and cutting edge in certain situations and that what we need to work on tomorrow,” Milan defender Simon Kjaer told DAZN in the aftermath of his first appearance after nine months out with a serious knee injury.

Milan’s sale to RedBird from fellow US fund Elliott Management is expected to formally go through by the end of the week, with rumours circulating that baseball’s New York Yankees will also take a stake in the club.

Among the investors backing RedBird’s acquisition according to a Financial Times report on Tuesday is Main Street Advisors, a California-based investment firm whose parters include the likes of basketball star LeBron James and rapper Drake.

