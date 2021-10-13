AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan will be out for 10 weeks after undergoing surgery on his injured left wrist, the Serie A club announced Wednesday.

Maignan underwent an arthroscopic exam “that identified an injury to a ligament in his left wrist, which was repaired”, Milan said.

“A percutaneous pedicle screw was also fixed to the scaphoid bone in his wrist due to a vascular problem.”

The operation, the club added, “was a perfect success”.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta