Coach Roberto Donadoni has parted ways with Shenzhen FC, the Chinese Super League club said Tuesday, after the AC Milan legend oversaw only two wins in 14 matches.

Former Manchester United midfielder Jordi Cruyff, son of Dutch great Johan, is prime among the candidates to replace him, Chinese media said.

The 56-year-old Donadoni and Shenzhen split “after friendly negotiations”, the club said, although local media widely reported that he was sacked.

The Italian masterminded a 3-0 win over Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s Guangzhou R&F when the coronavirus-delayed CSL season kicked off last month.

But the team from China’s south have lost their last three matches, the latest being a 2-1 defeat to Henan Jianye on Monday.

