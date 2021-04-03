Norwegian midfielder Jens Petter Hauge snatched a late equaliser to salvage a point for AC Milan whose poor home run continued with a 1-1 draw against 10-man Sampdoria on Saturday.

Milan are five points behind leaders Inter who travel to Bologna later on Saturday, with their city rivals also having a game in hand.

“Milan have complicated lives for themselves,” said coach Stefano Pioli whose side have not won at home in almost two months.

